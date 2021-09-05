Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CTLP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $765.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.13.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $24,787,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.