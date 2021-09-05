Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,451 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 63.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.6% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.5% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of DAL opened at $40.25 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

