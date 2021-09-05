Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,039 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,294,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after buying an additional 61,260 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 80.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

