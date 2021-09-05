Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $569,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares in the company, valued at $595,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,492 shares of company stock worth $48,701,969 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLR opened at $167.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.