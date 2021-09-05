Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

CSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

CSTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.41. 53,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $50,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,676.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam B. Devane bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,640 shares of company stock worth $414,093. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

