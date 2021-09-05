Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

