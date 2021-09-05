CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$216 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.52 million.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.92. 1,129,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.91. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARG. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $33,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,804.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $98,293.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,455.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,266 shares of company stock valued at $13,837,382. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.