Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,660,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,083,000 after acquiring an additional 121,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on CARR shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

