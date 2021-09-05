Carry Price Tops $0.0151 on Major Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Carry has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $131.02 million and approximately $83.36 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00100101 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026906 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.