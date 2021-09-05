Cartesi (CTSI) Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $361.70 million and $55.99 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001761 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00066489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00157081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00207080 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.51 or 0.07879370 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,137.90 or 0.99647784 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.88 or 0.00987532 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

