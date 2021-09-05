Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Carvana by 25.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $1,040,013,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares during the period. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Carvana by 3.1% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,305,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,239,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.97, for a total transaction of $3,029,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,168.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total value of $13,320,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,513,434 shares of company stock valued at $484,228,649 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $328.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.90 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.57. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.04.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

