Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $757,000.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,124 shares in the company, valued at $26,882,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00.

Shares of CSTL opened at $76.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average of $68.16. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 489,719 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $28,403,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $24,651,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.