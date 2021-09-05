Ccore Market Cap Reaches $41,584.21 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Ccore has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Ccore has a total market cap of $41,584.21 and approximately $105.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00063950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00015854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00123610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.52 or 0.00804399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00047170 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

