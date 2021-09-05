Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CYAD stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.41. Celyad Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

