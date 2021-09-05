CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives $2.88 Average PT from Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.15 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $1.22 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

