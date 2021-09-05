Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIAFF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIAFF opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.76. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

