Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,934 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHNG. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

CHNG stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

