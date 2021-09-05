Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.15.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

CHNG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,663. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,952 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,943,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,267,000 after buying an additional 1,543,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,471,000 after buying an additional 9,975,953 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,950,000 after buying an additional 9,341,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,430,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,124,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

