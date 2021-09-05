ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $53,400,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In related news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $71,657.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 5,015 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $161,583.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 563,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,167,150.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $22.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.97) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.