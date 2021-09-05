ChatCoin Trading Up 15.4% Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $49,017.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,340.27 or 1.00406430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00048288 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00075625 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001642 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007877 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.