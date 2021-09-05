Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $133.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.18.

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $124.36. 603,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,523. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.96.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

