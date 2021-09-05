Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $124.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.96. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

