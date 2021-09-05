Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3,837.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after buying an additional 1,933,663 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 606.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after buying an additional 501,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,696,000 after buying an additional 389,688 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,740,000 after buying an additional 268,012 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

