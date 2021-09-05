ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $41.96

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.96, but opened at $44.05. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $44.49, with a volume of 568 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.5679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

