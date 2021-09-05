ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $41.96

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.96, but opened at $44.05. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $44.49, with a volume of 568 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79.
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.5679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
