Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.45 billion.Cigna also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $20.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,058. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.74.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

