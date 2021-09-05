Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $20.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.34. Cigna also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $20.200-$ EPS.
NYSE:CI traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.92. 1,642,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,058. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.24 and its 200-day moving average is $236.50. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cigna has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.74.
In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
