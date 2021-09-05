Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $20.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.34. Cigna also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $20.200-$ EPS.

NYSE:CI traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.92. 1,642,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,058. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.24 and its 200-day moving average is $236.50. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cigna has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.74.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

