Cim LLC Acquires 3,996 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Cim LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF comprises 1.1% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 20,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 66,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. 169,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,384. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.