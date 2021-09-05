Cim LLC Has $23.44 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cim LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.8% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,874.79. 992,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,667.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,386.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

