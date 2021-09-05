Cim LLC Purchases 5 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cim LLC lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth $814,468,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $40,938,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in NVR by 2,439.2% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NVR by 35.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded down $38.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5,100.64. 15,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,332. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5,099.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,888.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,823.31 and a one year high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $42.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

