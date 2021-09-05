Cim LLC Purchases 5,704 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cim LLC lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the quarter. The Progressive accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $16,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in The Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.23. 1,405,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,342. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.31. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

