Cim LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cim LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

UNP stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.91. 4,355,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,099. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.75 and its 200 day moving average is $219.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.