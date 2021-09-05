Cim LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cim LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $455.07. 2,622,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

