Citigroup Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $304.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $380.00 to $304.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $401.14.

Shares of ZM opened at $298.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 102.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.82 and a 200 day moving average of $345.81. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $273.20 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $2,792,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total value of $946,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,024 shares of company stock valued at $118,480,343 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

