City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,371. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $710.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $16.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in City Office REIT stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

