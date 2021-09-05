City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIO. Compass Point lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

CIO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. 560,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,371. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in City Office REIT stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

