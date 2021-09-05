Clarus Securities Boosts Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Price Target to $8.00

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) had its price objective increased by Clarus Securities from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akumin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of AKU opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Akumin has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.98 million and a PE ratio of 244.00.
About Akumin
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
