Clarus Securities Boosts Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Price Target to $8.00

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) had its price objective increased by Clarus Securities from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akumin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of AKU opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Akumin has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.98 million and a PE ratio of 244.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKU. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Akumin by 1.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Akumin by 15.0% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,261,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,527 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the first quarter worth about $896,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akumin during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Akumin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

