Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,535 Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

BFLY stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. As a group, research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,119,838.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,122 shares of company stock worth $3,797,835. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

