Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Gap Up to $5.69

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $6.00. Cloopen Group shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 27,090 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAAS. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,957,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,720,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,852,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,357,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

