Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 5.6%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares shot up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.39. 114,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,232,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 18.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 869,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 137,395 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,936,000 after acquiring an additional 993,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

