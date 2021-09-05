Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 1,915.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 112,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cognex by 18.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,016,000 after buying an additional 96,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 14.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 192.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.69. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

