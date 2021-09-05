Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.18 Million

Analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will report $90.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.13 million to $91.23 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $113.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $355.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $351.55 million to $360.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $410.17 million, with estimates ranging from $367.65 million to $457.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 22.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 20.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 39.3% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 164,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 46,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 91.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

