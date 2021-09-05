Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.08. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.