Comparing KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) & Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KLDiscovery and Cardlytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $289.55 million 0.00 -$49.93 million ($1.17) N/A Cardlytics $186.89 million 17.32 -$55.42 million ($2.05) -47.80

KLDiscovery has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics. Cardlytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLDiscovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -15.20% -30.32% -5.89% Cardlytics -41.88% -15.50% -8.92%

Volatility and Risk

KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardlytics has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for KLDiscovery and Cardlytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardlytics 0 3 3 0 2.50

Cardlytics has a consensus price target of $133.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.2% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Cardlytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KLDiscovery beats Cardlytics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. In addition, the company offers information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded by Scott D. Grimes, Lynne M. Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

