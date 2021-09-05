Comparing Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) & Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lynas Rare Earths shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and Largo Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lynas Rare Earths 0 0 0 0 N/A Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Largo Resources has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.04%. Given Largo Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Lynas Rare Earths.

Profitability

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and Largo Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lynas Rare Earths $278.42 million 17.12 -$13.02 million ($0.02) -264.50 Largo Resources $121.62 million 7.17 $6.76 million $0.11 122.55

Largo Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lynas Rare Earths. Lynas Rare Earths is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Largo Resources beats Lynas Rare Earths on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

