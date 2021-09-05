Comparing The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Howard Hughes and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Howard Hughes $699.49 million 7.29 -$26.15 million $0.81 114.25 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $237.71 million 3.18 -$40.44 million $1.09 12.67

The Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Howard Hughes and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Howard Hughes 9.25% 3.19% 1.28% Granite Point Mortgage Trust 19.21% 6.87% 1.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of The Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of The Howard Hughes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Howard Hughes and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

The Howard Hughes currently has a consensus price target of $132.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.18%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.19%. Given The Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Howard Hughes is more favorable than Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Risk & Volatility

The Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Howard Hughes beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments. The Master Planned Communities segment focuses in the development and sale of land in large-scale, long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Columbia, Maryland. The Seaport District operates an approximately 453,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, and entertainment properties situated in three primary locations in New York, New York: Pier 17, Historic Area/Uplands, and Tin Building. The Strategic Developments segment involves in the other real estate assets in the form of entitled and unentitled land and residential condominium developments. The company was founded on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Woodlands, TX.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

