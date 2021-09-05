Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $23.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Compass alerts:

COMP stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.16. 648,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.41. Compass has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.