Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTTAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY remained flat at $$13.17 on Friday. 54,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

