Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTTAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY remained flat at $$13.17 during trading on Friday. 54,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

