Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 28.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 161,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -51.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.26 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.81.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

