Contrasting BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Star Equity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $48.09 million 45.08 $2.67 million $0.01 5,326.00 Star Equity $78.16 million 0.18 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

BioLife Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Star Equity.

Profitability

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions 4.72% -0.07% -0.06% Star Equity 1.34% -36.15% -9.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BioLife Solutions and Star Equity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 2 7 0 2.78 Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $56.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.55%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Star Equity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Star Equity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Star Equity on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services. The company was founded by Boris Rubinsky in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.